Are Drake and Bella Hadid dating?

Drake and Bella Hadid are friends, that we know, however he did something really nice for her that is making people question how close their relationship is…

Bella had a glorious but intimate 21st Birthday Party in New York City with her close friends and family, and sources are saying the person that paid and organised it all was Drake.

Guests in attendance included her famous sis Gigi Hadid, Martin Garrix, Tavis Scott and more although Drake wasn’t spotted by paparazzi.

If this is true and Drake did throw the big party…is that just a super sound friend or is there something more going on there? Hmmmm