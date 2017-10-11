Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, October 11:
Jain – ‘Makeba’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Only Shallow’
Chris Prythm – ‘Broken English’
Doves – ‘Words’
Hurray For The Riff Raff – ‘Hungry Ghost’
Inhaler – ‘I Want You’
NEOMADiC – ‘Lifestyle’
Massive Attack – ‘Angel’
IBEYI – ‘I Wanna Be Like You’
WPC – ‘Aeronaut’
Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Stand Inside Your Love’
The Academic – ‘In God’s Country’
Villagers – ‘The Waves’ (Jape Remix)
Hour 2:
Liam Gallagher – ‘Greedy Soul’
REWS – ‘Shine’
Vulpynes – ‘Silica’
Paul Thomas Saunders – ‘I’ll Come Running’
The Verve – ‘Bittersweet Symphony’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘Waking Life’
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘Gagarin’
Public Service Broadcasting interview
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘The Other Side’
David Bowie – ‘Life On Mars’
Gaz Coombes – ‘The Girl Who Fell To Earth’
Glen Hansard – ‘Time Will Be The Healer’
The Frames – ‘Rent Day Blues’
Vessels – ‘EveryoneIs Falling’