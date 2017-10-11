Has Beyoncé just confirmed her joint album with Jay Z?

Beyoncé has taken to instagram to celebrate the 15 year anniversary of her hit track with hubby Jay Z…

Now we might be reaching here, but a duet album between the biggest power couple in the world has been rumoured for a very very long time. Last night however, B posted something a bit cryptic on her instagram celebrating the 15 year anniversary of their first ever collab on 03 BONNIE & CLYDE. Here is where we get suspicion though, she captioned the throwback pic with

“I can’t believe its been 15 years since Bonnie and Clyde”…along with a lyric from the song “You ready? Let’s go get ’em”.

Ok we know, we might be grasping at straws right now but Beyoncé is the queen of not giving anything anyway but at the same time giving some pretty obvious hints.

See what you think…

I can’t believe its been 15years since Bonnie and Clyde 🙏🏽 You ready 😊🙏🏾? Lets go get em❤️💛💙💜💚 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

