Niall Horan is releasing a movie
Niall Horan is taking his fans behind the scenes in a film about the making of his new album Flicker.
Apple Music are behind the project and will debut the short movie on October 20th with candid interviews and footage of acoustic rehearsals. There will also be a private screening for fans in LA on October the 19th followed by a live performance.
Check out the trailer and get the popcorn on!
I'm releasing a short film with my album 'Flicker' on @AppleMusic . Watch it on 20/10https://t.co/26xrC8v0db pic.twitter.com/QUTskKviLt
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 10, 2017