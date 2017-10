Reports say Eminem has an album ready to go…

According to the website HITS Daily Double, Slim Shady is expected to release his ninth album on November 17th via Shady/ Aftermath/ Interscope Records.

If this is the case, this will be the first full length project since 2013’s THE MARSHALL MATHERS LP 2 which was the follow up to THE MARSHALL MATHERS LP dropped back in 2000.

Here is hoping the rumours are true! If so, lets get ready for November 17th.