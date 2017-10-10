Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, October 10
U2 Vs Kygo – ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’
U2 – ‘Lemon’ (Perfecto Remix)
Gorillaz (feat: Grace Jones) – ‘Charger’
Le Galaxie (feat: MayKay) – ‘Pleasure’
Le Butcherette (feat: Iggy Pop) – ‘La Uva’
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘No One Knows’
Heavy Soda – ‘Elephant’
Buck 65 – ‘Sore’
Wyvern Lingo – ‘Out Of My Hands’
Moby – ‘In This World’
Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘Spudnik’
Hour 2:
IBEYI (feat: Chilly Gonzales) – ‘When Will I Learn’
Portishead – ‘All Mine’
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
Vessels – ‘Radiart’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Fire Flies & Empty Skies’
Whipping Boy – ‘Twinkle’
St Vincent – ‘Fear The Future’
Foo Fighters – Back & Forth:
‘This Is A Call’
‘The Line’
‘Everlong’ (Acoustic)
White Limo’
‘Breakout’
Liam Gallagher – ‘Universal Gleam’
The Crayon Set – ‘Regional Tennis’
BARQ – ‘Optimus Prime’