Model Ashley Graham fires back at haters giving out to her for working out

Plus size model Ashley Graham has had enough of people online who troll her on her instagram workout videos *ALL HAIL ASHLEY*

Over the weekend she posted a video of herself doing some ab workouts in the gym to her 5.3 million followers.

Gettin that 🍑 right with @christine_grubbs💪🏽 #sundaymorning #curvyfit A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

There were a lot of negative comments on the video of people basically giving out to her for working out like, ‘You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,’ ‘Don’t workout too hard, you’ll get skinny,’ ‘You still need to be fat to be a model,’ and ‘why would you want to lose what made you famous?’ which she shared on her instagram story.

In response to the comments she said, ”Just for the record, I workout toL Stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag and clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of em, stay flexible and strong, have more energy. I don’t workout to lose weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I’m in.’

Gowan Ashley!

