Today, Macklemore has announced he will make his highly anticipated return to Dublin’s 3Arena, April 4th.

Tickets from 44.05 and will go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Macklemore has recently released his new solo album entitled GEMINI via LLC / ADA and entered the Top 10 in the Irish Album Charts. This marks his first solo project since 2005’s The Language of My World and follows his two massive releases with producer Ryan Lewis: 2012’s multiple-GRAMMY award winning album The Heist and 2016’s This Unruly Mess I’ve Made (featuring Platinum-certified single “Downtown“).

The collection has already been previewed by two exceptionally successful lead singles. The viral video for hit single “Glorious” (featuring Skylar Grey) starring Macklemore’s 100 year old grandmother has over 59 million views, while the video for “Marmalade” (featuring Lil Yachty) starring a Mini Macklemore, a Lil Lil Yachty and running back legend Marshawn Lynch has over 23 million views in just two weeks. “Glorious” continues to climb the charts and is currently #6 on Irish Spotify Chart and #10 on the Irish Single Chart . Last week, the track was number 1 on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist and it is currently top 20 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 and number 1 across the globe in Australia and New Zealand.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Macklemore stated: “I always try to get a different pallet of sounds and textures and vibes. This album, I was in a good place man… for the most part, if I’m in a happy place and life is good, that’s going to be reflected in the music.”

In addition to Skylar Grey and Lil Yachty, GEMINI features artists including Kesha, Migos rapper Offset, “Downtown” featured vocalist Eric Nally, and London’s rising neo-soul singer-songwriter Dan Caplen.

Don’t miss Macklemore live at 3Arena Dublin, 4th April 2018

Tickets on sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster