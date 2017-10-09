DERMOT KENNEDY LIVE AT THE OLYMPIA THEATRE 22ND FEBRUARY 2018

Having sold out two consecutive nights at The Button Factory, Dermot Kennedy will perform next year at The Olympia Theatre, 22nd February.

Tickets €22 on sale Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster

‘Moment’s Passed’ is the new single from Dermot Kennedy which launched on Zane Lowe’s ‘World Record’ on Beats1.

Kennedy crafts songs which are at once stripped-back yet explosive, his emotive vocal having the dichotomy of being both soaring and intimate atop R&B influenced percussion. His tracks have already amassed over 50 million streams across streaming platforms.

As well as his online presence Dermot also controls a diehard live following, selling out shows across America and Europe including two upcoming back to back shows at London’s Omeara and two sold out hometown shows at Dublin’s Button Factory – with both London shows selling out in under 10 minutes.