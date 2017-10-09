Dan’s Playlist – Monday, October 9
!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’
Sofi Tukker (feat: NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno) – ‘Best Friend’
Metric – ‘Gimme Sympathy’
Sub Motion – ‘Headlights’
Tame Impala – ‘Elephant’
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘Holy Mountain’
Oasis – ‘Acquiesce’
Hawk – ‘Below’
Yeasayer – ‘Ambling Alp’
Kormac (feat: Baijka) – ‘Wake Up’
Booka Brass Band – ‘Talk Dirty’
Dave Clarke (feat: Mark Lanegan) – ‘Charcoal Eyes’
Mark Lanegan Band (feat: PJ Harvey) – ‘Hit The City’
PJ Harvey – ‘The Wheel’
Hour 2:
FKA Twigs – ‘Two Weeks’
Vessels (fat: The Flaming Lips) – ‘Deflect The Light’
Woodstar – ‘Sorry Skin’
WOLFF – ‘Freak Like Me’
The White Stripes– ‘I Think I Smell A Rat’
The White Stripes – ‘The Hardest Button To Button’ (Beck Remix)
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘E.V.A.’
Orchid Collective – ‘L.A.Z.Y.’
Oasis – ‘Morning Glory’
Mount Kimbie (feat: King Krule) – ‘Blue Train Lines’
Mura Masa (feat: Damon Albarn) – ‘Blu’
The Good, The Bad & The Queen – ‘The Good, The Bad & The Queen’