Cara Delevingne opens up about her battle with depression

Supermodel turned actress turned author, Cara Delevingne has released a new book called Mirror Mirror inspired by the difficulties she faced as a teenager battling depression.

Today to plug the new novel Cara appeared on a few TV shows talking about why she decided to release a book with a story line about mental health and why she picked to do it now.

Speaking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on THIS MORNING in a pre-recorded interview from last week, Cara revealed how her own experiences inspired her new novel – Mirror, Mirror.

Cara said “I’m not in hell now. The things that stick with all of us the most are the darker times, the more traumatic times. Those are some of the points I remember the most. “I didn’t know how to communicate my emotions. I was very ashamed of the way I felt. I had a very privileged upbringing, I was very lucky, I went to an amazing school. “I had depression and I had moments when I didn’t want to carry on. And then the guilt of feeling that way and not being able to tell anyone because I shouldn’t feel that way and I shouldn’t feel bad. It’s the guilt. “That’s what I want to be for teenagers, not neccesarily a role model, but someone who has been through it and come out the other side.”

Click HERE to buy the book.

If you feel as though you’re suffering you can seek help from these places…

AWARE.IE

PIETA.IE

LUST FOR LIFE.COM

SPUNOUT.IE

REACHOUT.COM

Watch the full intimate interview…