Dave Fanning – Movie Remakes VS Originals, Marilyn Manson Injury and more…

Is the Hocus Pocus remake really necessary?

Mike Sheridan joined Dave to discuss this and other remakes from over the years that have either soared or flopped at the box office.

Una Feely, Programmer of IndieCork, spoke to Dave about what people can expect from this years festival.

Aoife Barry from the Journal.ie told Dave about some of the more unusual news stories he may not have heard this week.

The Good House Keeping Institute have said they believe people nowadays no longer know how to complete basic household tasks. Journalist Taragh Loughrey Grant tells Dave she thinks they might be right and offers some tips and advice.

