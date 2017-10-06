Watch the trailer for the Conor McGregor documentary ‘NOTORIOUS’

A documentary about the rise of Conor McGregor is due out next month and an extended trailer has just landed.

‘NOTORIOUS’ is an all access look into the rise of Conor from living in his parents’ spare room in Dublin to nabbing multiple championship UFC belts. We’re sure there will probably be more documentaries or at least enough content to make more in the future but for now this is a film about his life up until now.

Its due out in Ireland on November the 1st.

Check it out below…