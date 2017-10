Irish RnB Pop Electronic songstress SOULÉ has just announced her own headline show next month and its set to be a good one.

She’s had a crazy busy year and now she’ll be gearing up to play Dublin’s Button Factory on November the 15th.

Pre-sale available Monday the 9th of October at 9am priced at 5 euro and general admission on sale Wednesday the 11th of October at 9am priced at 8 euro from ticketmaster.