Pink says she sometimes wants to stab her hubby with a fork

Pink and her hubby Carey Hart have been married 11 year have share two kids together, so I guess though you love your partner you may want to whip out the cutlery…

In a recent interview Pink has revealed that her and Carey have definitely had their ups, downs and breaks, however although their relationship is volatile e it just makes them stronger.

The popstar said

” just try to laugh as much as possible. And we go through moments where he’s helping me off the ledge and telling me things that only he could tell me because he’s known me that long. And then the next day I want to stab him with a fork.”

So word of warning if Pink is ever at your gaff, lock up your forks.

Check out her new song she released today…