NIALL HORAN TO PLAY 3ARENA 12TH MARCH 2018

Horan Announces European Shows As Part Of His

“Flicker World Tour 2018”

3ARENA, DUBLIN

12TH MARCH 2018

Tickets On Sale Friday 13th October 9am

Niall Horan is set to release his debut solo album, Flicker, on 20th October 2017. Horan recently unveiled the album’s cover and latest single, “Too Much To Ask,” and today announced plans for an extensive European run on his “Flicker World Tour 2018.” Rising star Julia Michaels will join as special guest on these European shows. This includes a headline show at 3Arena, Dublin, 12th March. Tickets from €48.90 on sale Friday, 13th October at 9am.

“Too Much To Ask” is one of the first songs Horan penned for the album, which he began working on last year. He co-wrote the track with long-time collaborator Jamie Scott. Produced by Greg Kurstin, who also produced “This Town,” “Too Much To Ask” is available for download and streaming HERE. The official video is now available to stream on Vevo here. It was directed by Malia James (Troye Sivan, Halsey) and produced by Tom Birmingham and Targa Sahyoun.

Horan will kick off his 2018 tour of Europe in his homeland of Ireland at the 3Arena, Dublin (12th March). The European run will include shows at iconic venues such as London’s O2 Academy Brixton (22nd March), Brussels Forest National (30th April), Milan’s Mediolanum Forum (7th May) and conclude in Lisbon’s Coliseu (12th May). See below for itinerary or visit http://www.niallhoran.com/live.

He is currently in the middle of his “Flicker Sessions 2017 Tour,” which sold out in minutes. After already visiting Dublin, London, Stockholm, Sydney, Toyko, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Rio de Janeiro, Horan heads next to Philadelphia to kick off the North American leg on 29th October in The Fillmore Philadelphia. It will include a 31st October show at New York City’s intimate Beacon Theatre and finish at The Masonic, San Francisco on 22nd November.

Horan, who has sold over 70 million records as part of the all-conquering One Direction, launched his solo career with the singles “This Town” and “Slow Hands,” which have both achieved Platinum certification (or higher) in numerous markets around the world. “Slow Hands” went straight to Number One in 44 countries. Named as one of the “Best Songs of 2017 So Far” by Billboard, it now has more than 820 million combined streams worldwide. Views of the lyric video exceed 83 million. Horan has been honored with numerous awards in 2017, including People’s Choice, Teen Choice, Radio Disney Music and iHeartRadio MMVA awards.

Tickets for the 2018 European shows go on-sale to the general public on Friday 13th October at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie and outlets Nationwide.

Fans can pre-order the debut album FLICKER via Niall’s official UK/Ireland store before Tuesday 10th October at 4pm BST and receive a unique code to gain access to the pre-sale for UK and Ireland 2018 tickets! The pre-sale begins on Wed 11th Oct at 9am BST.

Click here for more details – https://musicstore.niallhoran.com/

Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour 2018

Date City Venue

Europe

12/3/2018 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

13/3/2018 Belfast, Ireland The SSE Arena

15/3/2018 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

18/3/2018 Glasgow, UK SEC Armadillo

22/3/2018 London, UK O2 Brixton Academy

24/3/2018 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena

26/3/2018 Bournemouth, UK BIC

27/3/2018 Brighton, UK Brighton Centre

18/4/2018 Paris, France Zénith

19/4/2018 Cologne, Germany Palladium

21/4/2018 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom

22/4/2018 Copenhagen, Denmark Store Vega

24/4/2018 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

25/4/2018 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset

27/4/2018 Hamburg, Germany Mehr! Theater

28/4/2018 Amsterdam, The Netherlands AFAS Live

30/4/2018 Antwerp, Belgium Forest National

1/5/2018 Munich, Germany Tonhalle

3/5/2018 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622

4/5/2018 Vienna, Austria Gasometer

6/5/2018 Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena

7/5/2018 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

9/5/2018 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

11/5/2018 Madrid, Spain La Riviera

12/5/2018 Lisbon, Portugal Coliseu

Europe with special guest Julia Michaels