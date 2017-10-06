Listen to this new stunning track from Wyvern Lingo

The female trio powerhouse that is Wyvern Lingo from Bray released I LOVE YOU SADIE not too long ago which has been on REPEAT for us…now they’re back with, another one.

The second single to come from WL is called OUT OF MY HANDS and its inspired by a man they met that was completely cynical about activism. In their words….

“Out of My Hands” was inspired by a man I met in a pub, the night of the Home Sweet Home / Occupy Nama demonstration. He was completely cynical towards activism. I tried to get inside his head, that mistrust and negativity on the refugee crisis, homelessness in Ireland, and the Repeal the 8th movement.”

Have a listen for yourself…