We’re giving you the chance to win tickets to the Dublin premiere of My Little Pony 

Breakfast Republic have teamed up with Lionsgate UK and Hasbro to give you a family pass to My Little Pony The Movie on Sunday 15th October at Cineworld Cinema, Parnell Street, Dublin 1 and 3 My Little Ponies.

A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.