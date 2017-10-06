We’re giving you the chance to win tickets to the Dublin premiere of My Little Pony
Breakfast Republic have teamed up with Lionsgate UK and Hasbro to give you a family pass to My Little Pony The Movie on Sunday 15th October at Cineworld Cinema, Parnell Street, Dublin 1 and 3 My Little Ponies.
A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.
My Little Pony canters into cinemas on 20th October
Stay tuned to Breakfast Republic for more on how to win …