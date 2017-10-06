Best New Music This Week

Friday is a great day for many reasons besides the fact that we can smell the weekend from here. Friday is also deadly because loads of new music comes out, so we’ve done a roundup of our top new Irish and International songs that came out this week.

1. Wyvern Lingo – OUT OF MY HANDS – IRISH

2. Kelela – ONANON – USA

3. Liam Gallagher – GREEDY SOUL – UK

4. P!nk – WHATEVER YOU WANT- USA

5. Super Silly – MILE HIGH CLUB – IRISH

6. Sam Smith – PRAY – UK

7. Giggs – TIMES TICKIN – UK

8. Maroon 5 – HELP ME – USA