Little Green Cars announce 3 intimate Irish gigs

Irish band Little Green Cars have been working away on their new album for just over a year…

With that said, they’re ready to try out a few of their new tracks live along with songs from their last two records ABSOLUTE ZERO and EPHEMERA.

They’ll be playing three intimate gigs at The Grand Social Dublin this December 19th, 20th and 21st, tickets are priced at 25 euro and go on sale tomorrow morning 9am Friday the 6th of October via Ticketmaster.com

