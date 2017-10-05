Eoghan Chats to Two of Ireland’s Farmers

Eoghan was joined by two of Ireland’s hottest farmers today.
Jamie Grannell and Seamus Carroll are two of the many farmers that feature in the Irish Farmer calendar for 2018.
The 2018 calendar features hunks of agricultural charm from Cork, Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary, Roscommon, Derry and Dublin. Resplendent with their farmers’ tans, they appear in their full (or at least topless) glory along with goats, hens, a French bulldog, sheep, rabbits, peacocks and pigs.
The calendar is NOW available from www.farmercalendar.com for €10.99 and all proceeds raised by the calendar will go to the charity Bóthar.