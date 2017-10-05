Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, October 5
Portugal. The Man – ‘Feel It Still’
Oasis – ‘Up In The Sky’
Liam Gallagher – ‘Greedy Soul’
Skepta – ‘Man’
King Kong Company – ‘Involved’
Djaikovski (feat: Ghetto Priest & MC Wasp) – ‘Lion’s Den’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Mosquito’
Wolf Alice – ‘Bros’
Wolf Alice interview
Wolf Alice – ‘After The Zero Hour’
Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Drown’
NEOMADiC – ‘Lifestyle’
MathMan – ‘Majestic’
A Tribe Called Quest – ‘I Left My Wallet In El Segundo’
Hour 2:
Beth Ditto – ‘Oo La La’
Rocstrong – ‘Go Head’
Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – ‘You’re So Fine’
The Cool Quest – ‘Runnin’
Republic Of Loose – ‘Break!’
Alabama 3 – ‘Woke Up This Morning’
Contour – ‘Stand Firm: Weapons all MIDI’d up’
Alt-J – ‘Left Hand Free’
Alt-J – ‘Deadcrush’
Wyvern Lingo – ‘I Love You Sadie’
The Avalanches – ‘Since I Left You’
Utah Saints – ‘Techknowledgy’
Booka Shade (feat: Craig Walker) – ‘Loneliest Boy’
Otherkin – ‘Enabler’
Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’