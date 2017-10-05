Bob’s Burgers is getting made into a movie

20th Century Fox have announced a ‘BOB’S BURGERS’ movie.

At the moment it looks like it’ll be released on July 17th 2020 so still a while to go. The show has proved to be extremely popular with numerous Emmy Award nominations.

Show creator Loren Bouchard said: “the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”