Phoenix announce Dublin show in Olympia Theatre 2018

MCD have just announced, French legends Phoenix are returning to Ireland for a headline show…finally!

They’ve been touring the world with their new album ‘Ti Amo’ and played some of their biggest gigs to date at Glastonbury, Governor’s Ball in NYC and their hometown of Paris in Alexandra Palace. And to be honest we feared they weren’t going to pop over to us but good news is they are!

Phoenix will play in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on March the 27th, special guest set to be announced.

Tickets are prices from 34.50 and go on sale at 9am Friday the 6th of October via WEAREPHOENIX.COM/LIVE