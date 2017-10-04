Niall Horan is coming back to play in Ireland in 2018

Last night Niall Horan announced on his Facebook page that he’ll be returning to Ireland to play as part of a huge tour in 2018.

We have no news on the exact dates for the shows or when tickets go on sale just yet however all is not lost don’t worry.

If you want to be the first to know all you have to do is pre-order his debut solo album FLICKER from his official store where you’ll get sent a code that gives you access to when all the gig info is released.

CLICK HERE to go to Niall’s pre-order page.