Sound of the Nation

Miley Cyrus performs THE CLIMB + more on Jimmy Fallon

Miley Cyrus performs THE CLIMB + more on Jimmy Fallon

Miley Cyrus just dropped her latest album YOUNGER NOW, a country inspired record where she goes back to her roots.

Last night the singer treated her fans to a performance of her new music and a cheeky throwback of her 2009 single THE CLIMB from her film HANNAH MONTANA: THE MOVIE. So many Miley fans are going mad for it being brought back to their childhood…

Check out the performance: