Miley Cyrus performs THE CLIMB + more on Jimmy Fallon

Miley Cyrus just dropped her latest album YOUNGER NOW, a country inspired record where she goes back to her roots.

Last night the singer treated her fans to a performance of her new music and a cheeky throwback of her 2009 single THE CLIMB from her film HANNAH MONTANA: THE MOVIE. So many Miley fans are going mad for it being brought back to their childhood…

It’s 2017 and I never thought I’d see @MileyCyrus sing The Climb ever again… I’m literally crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/BiRjzVTngZ — Johnny Cyrus (@ItsJohnnyCyrus) October 3, 2017

Miley Cyrus performing The Climb on fallon saved my hectic week🙌🏻 — #1 Bobo Siang stan (@dindawddr) October 4, 2017

Listening to Miley singing The Climb. She's perfect! I'm in tears. — Franny Murt (@fmswiger) October 4, 2017

@MileyCyrus performance of the climb monday on Fallen was her best performance of all time. She just keeps getting more talented. — Jordan Rizz Rossy (@RizzyStyles) October 4, 2017

Miley Cyrus's The Climb is still one of the songs I love. — Queenie. (@CubeOfY) October 4, 2017

Check out the performance: