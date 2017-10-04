Miley Cyrus performs THE CLIMB + more on Jimmy Fallon
Miley Cyrus just dropped her latest album YOUNGER NOW, a country inspired record where she goes back to her roots.
Last night the singer treated her fans to a performance of her new music and a cheeky throwback of her 2009 single THE CLIMB from her film HANNAH MONTANA: THE MOVIE. So many Miley fans are going mad for it being brought back to their childhood…
It’s 2017 and I never thought I’d see @MileyCyrus sing The Climb ever again… I’m literally crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/BiRjzVTngZ
— Johnny Cyrus (@ItsJohnnyCyrus) October 3, 2017
Miley Cyrus performing The Climb on fallon saved my hectic week🙌🏻
— #1 Bobo Siang stan (@dindawddr) October 4, 2017
Listening to Miley singing The Climb. She's perfect! I'm in tears.
— Franny Murt (@fmswiger) October 4, 2017
@MileyCyrus performance of the climb monday on Fallen was her best performance of all time. She just keeps getting more talented.
— Jordan Rizz Rossy (@RizzyStyles) October 4, 2017
Miley Cyrus's The Climb is still one of the songs I love.
— Queenie. (@CubeOfY) October 4, 2017
Check out the performance: