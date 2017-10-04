The Academic go viral overnight with a world first video

Mullingar band The Academic uploaded a video they created in a world first last night and its spreading like wildfire all over the net 👀

The lads created a first of its kind Facebook Live performance for their track BEAR CLAWS, where they used audio/video time lag to create a visual loop sampler. In their own words, this is how they did it

We rearranged each instrument on “Bear Claws” to fit Facebook Live’s delay, with each loop getting more complex, adding instruments, rhythms, and melodies. Additionally, by projecting the video live from a soundstage we created an infinite tunnel consisting of all the previously recorded loops.”

Now enough with the chit chat, check it out below, you’re in for a treat: