Drake’s Dad got a huge tattoo of his son

Now this is a controversial piece of art…its dividing opinions…do you think this looks like Drake?

Drake’s dad Denis, met a tattoo artist called Money Mike at a party recently and told him he wanted to get a tattoo to match Drake’s of him on his body…

So in response Drake’s dad went under the needle to salute his million dollar son.

Many people don’t think it looks like Drake, and many people are confused as to why he’s pulling a duck face. But at the end of the day, its pretty cute right?