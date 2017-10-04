Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, October 4
Foals – ‘Miami’
Jain – ‘Makeba’
Ben Folds – ‘Rockin The Suburbs’
Fangclub – ‘Best Fake Friends’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Sofi Tukker (feat: NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno) – ‘Best Friend’
The Rolling Stones – ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ (The Neptunes Mix)
The Fontaines – ‘Winter In The Sun’
Communions – ‘Come On I’m Waiting’
U2 – ‘Even Better Than The Real Thing’ (Fish Out Of Water Mix)
Tebi Rex x Elkin – ‘She Hated Love Songs II’
Black Moth Super Rainbow – ‘Iron Lemonade’
THEESatisfaction – ‘Queens’
Interpol – ‘NTC’
Julian Plenti – ‘Only If You Run’
Hour 2:
Pugwash – ‘The Perfect Summer’
Wolf Alice – ‘St. Purple & Green’
Future Kings Of Spain – ‘Hanging Around’
Otherkin – ‘Razorhead’
Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
Utah Saints – ‘Lost Vagueness’
Utah Saints interview
Utah Saints (feat: Michael Stipe) – ‘Punk Club’
St. Vincent – Back & Forth:
St. Vincent – ‘Actor Out Of Work’
St. Vincent – ‘Los Ageless’
St. Vincent – ‘Chloe In The Afternoon’
St. Vincent – ‘Digital Witness’
David Byrne & St. Vincent – ‘Who’
Loud Motive (feat: Loah) – ‘July 16th’