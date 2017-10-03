Victoria Beckham is popping into Dublin this week
Former Spice Girl and now fashion boss entrepreneur Victoria Beckham is coming over to Dublin on Wednesday.
Victoria is going to be making an appearance in Brown Thomas on Grafton Street with Estée Lauder for a new collection launch.
.@victoriabeckham says "This sophisticated rich Bordeaux shade is very cool, very Parisian." https://t.co/CHPFrskwxr #VBxEsteeLauder pic.twitter.com/cTejokFdhE
— Estée Lauder (@EsteeLauder) September 29, 2017
The #lipstick you need this fall. New #VBxEsteeLauder Black Cassis is a sumptuous, creamy-smooth #matte lipstick. https://t.co/EJd0bDZHVK pic.twitter.com/Zx7Uid6xIV
— Estée Lauder (@EsteeLauder) September 29, 2017
“This new pink-toned nude is really youthful, and the matte finish makes it feel modern.” –@victoriabeckham. https://t.co/0FBcighe9D pic.twitter.com/VliJjwjdCK
— Estée Lauder (@EsteeLauder) September 28, 2017
This #VBxEsteeLauder Eye Duo features an electrifying blue paired with a universally flattering nude. Shop now: https://t.co/2NSkKxxPKL pic.twitter.com/NV5yqjSVJT
— Estée Lauder (@EsteeLauder) September 25, 2017