Eoghan McDermott I The Bitter Game

Keith A Wallace is a self-proclaimed ‘actorvist’ from Philadelphia who created, wrote and performs his one-man show ‘The Bitter Game’.
With its five acts structured as the four quarters and overtime of a basketball game, ‘The Bitter Game’ explores the experience of being black in America. The play is in particular a response to the shootings of African-Americans by police officers.
‘The Bitter Game’ runs from Thursday 5th October of to Saturday 10th of October at the Axis Arts Centre in Ballymun.
Keith joined us today, to talk about the show and his experience of being a black man in the America.