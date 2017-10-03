Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, October 3
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘Audacity Of Huge’
All Tvvins – ‘Anything’
Depeche Mode – ‘So Much Love’
Depeche Mode – ‘Home’
Grimes – ‘Medieval Warefare’
Three Underneath – ‘Can I Be’
Nirvana – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Helena Hauff – ‘Gift’
Beastie Boys – ‘Intergalactic’
ONUKA – ‘Vidlik’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Clutch’
Wolf Alice – ‘Sadboy’
Booka Brass Band – ‘Trip The Switch’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘Tonite’
Hour 2:
The Academic – ‘Bear Claws’
Buck 65 (feat: Gord Downie) – ‘Whispers Of The Waves’
Will De Burca (feat: Aoife Underwater) – ‘The Sound Of The End Of The Night’
Ghostpoet – ‘Liiines’
Ghostpoet (feat: EERA) – ‘Dopamine If I Do’
EERA – ‘Living’
Chris Cornell – ‘Seasons’
Orlaith & Mollie – ‘Wilderness’
Utah Saints (feat: Chuck D) – ‘Power To The Beats’
Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’ (Mura Masa Remix)
The Fontaines – ‘Drunk (3am)’
Sinead O’Connor – ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’
Sigur Ros – ‘Gobbledigook’
Lankum – ‘What Will We Do When We Have No Money’