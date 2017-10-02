Taylor Swift is a fan of Niall Horan and Dermot Kennedy

Taylor Swift has compiled a Spotify playlist of songs she hearts…

The playlist is called SONGS TAYLOR LOVES and it includes the likes of Charli XCX, Rihanna, The xx, Kesha, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Haim and two Irish musicians, heavyweight Niall Horan and up and coming artist Dermot Kennedy.

Dermot is set to play two nights in The Button Factory Dublin October the 9th and 10th, The Limelight 2 in Belfast on October the 8th and Roisin Dubh in Galway on October the 7th. Click here for ticket info.

Check out her playlist below…