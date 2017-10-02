The Pussycat Dolls are getting back together?

Pussycat Doll fans rejoice! The band are getting back together reports say.

It’s been almost 10 years since the ladies last performed together and now reports say X-Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger has agreed to go on tour with the rest of the members.

They were only meant to take a hiatus back in 2009 but due to clashing of personalities thinks just fizzled out.

Its not yet confirmed if every one of the original members will be joining but it seems like most of them will.

While we’re here, lets take a trip down memory lane on some of their biggest tracks of their career…

Don’t Cha feat. Busta Rhymes – 2005

Buttons Feat. Snoop Dogg – 2006

When I Grow Up – 2008

I Don’t Need A Man

Jai Ho by A.R Rahman feat. The Pussycat Dolla