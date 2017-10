Announced this morning, Kendrick Lamar is kicking off his European Tour in Dublin’s 3 Arena on the 7th of February 2018.

The DAMN. TOUR follows his critically acclaimed fourth album DAMN. which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Support comes from James Blake, tickets go on sale Friday the 6th of October at 9am priced from 62.00 including booking fee and facility fees via Ticketmaster.