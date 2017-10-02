Dan’s Playlist – Monday, October 2
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – ‘American Girl’
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – ‘Running Down A Dream’
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – ‘Refugee’
Wolf Alice – ‘Planet Hunter’
Lamb – ‘Illumina’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Cookies’
Le Galaxie (feat: MayKay) – ‘Pleasure’
IBEYI – ‘I Wanna Be Like You’
Otherkin – ‘Come On, Hello’
Kerbdog – ‘Mexican Wave’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Crooked Cops’
David Holmes Presents The Free Association – ‘Sugarman’
Bokito – ‘Aloof’Sylvan Esso – ‘Just Dancing’
Hour 2:
Whipping Boy – ‘Twinkle’
Slow Place Like Home (feat: Fearghal McKee) – ‘Echoes’
Brass Phantoms – ‘Indigo’
Beth Ditto – ‘Fire’
Nina Hynes – ‘Open The Seal’
Beck & Bat For Lashes – ‘Let’s Get Lost’
Utah Saints (feat: Michael Stipe) – ‘Sun’
R.E.M. – ‘New Test Lepper’
Flecks – ‘Distance=Distance’
Fontaines – ‘Hurricane Laughter’
The White Stripes – ‘The Hardest Button To Button’
Scarlet Chives – ‘Hunting’
Limit 60 – ‘Wayside’
Jape – ‘Breath Of Life’