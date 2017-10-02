Anne-Marie announces Dublin show

Pop princess and singing powerhouse Anne-Marie has announced she’s coming to Dublin next year for an intimate show.

Her latest single HEAVY has had over 1 million streams in just 3 days and has supported the likes of Ed Sheeran, collaborated with Clean Bandit, nabbed 4 Brit award nominations and much more. Next year she’ll be headlining the Olympia Theatre on March the 25th.

Tickets go on sale Friday the 6th of October at 9am via Ticketmaster and are priced from 20 euro.

Europe I’m going on tour! UK, sign up for presale tickets here https://t.co/jwJONzPWha pic.twitter.com/gJCKaivlpS — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) October 2, 2017