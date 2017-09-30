Dave Fanning – Run Spot Run, Rolling Stone and Keeping Pets…

On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

We love our pets and we feel good that we are providing them with a safe and happy life but we also feel guilt… Are we doing the right thing keeping these independent beings locked up? The author of Run Spot Run, Jessica Pierce, discusses how good it really is to keep pets.

Earlier this month, after 50 years of influential covers, the owners of Rolling Stone Magazine put the title up for sale due to financial difficulty. Simon Maher talks everything Rolling Stone and whether or not this move marks the end of music magazines.

Movie critic Paul Whitington discusses this weeks new movies including Goodbye Christopher Robin and Home Again.

Staying with our earlier theme Eoin Sweeney takes a look at songs about pets including Ben, The Lion Sleeps Tonight and Albatross.

Dave revisits an interview he had with Nile Rogers.