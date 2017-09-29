Shania Twain tickets on sale now

Shania Twain is embarking on her first tour in 13 years next year.

As part of that tour she’ll be coming to Dublin’s 3 Arena on September 26th and Belfast’s SSE Arena on September 28th. In addition Shania has just released her brand new album NOW.

So get on Ticketmaster now and start planning your leopard print outfit.

Click here for tickets and listen to the new album below.

Tickets for my #ShaniaNOW UK & Ireland Tour are on sale now. Get yours at https://t.co/l1Glvx5HFF and I'll see you all in 2018! 😘 pic.twitter.com/ImItzMwcMt — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) September 29, 2017