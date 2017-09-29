Second date added for Dua Lipa on sale now

Tickets sold out in minutes for Dua Lipa this morning at 9am and a second date has just been added due to huge demand.

She’s supporting Bruno Mars and Coldplay over in the US at the moment and announed earlier this week that she’s returning to our shores.

Our new Queen of pop will be playing April 9th and 10th next year in The Olympia Theatre, so if you’re a fan we recommend you stop reading this article and go to Ticketmaster now!

Click here to find tickets.