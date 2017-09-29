Sound of the Nation

Faith Evans and Little Dragon share new song together

Two artists that we never thought we would see collaborate have made a new track together and we’re loving it.

RnB legend Faith Evans and Swedish electronic band Little Dragon released the song last night and the its called PIECE OF MIND. Front-woman Yukimi Nagano said “I still can’t really get that it happened, and when I listen to the song I feel really honored to be on the same track as her.”

The collaboration happened via producer Raphael Saadiq in Los Angeles.

Faith released a duet album with her late husband Biggie Smalls back in May called THE KIND & I.

