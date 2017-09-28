Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, September 28
Ghostpoet – ‘Immigrant Boogie’
Santigold – ‘You’ll Find A Way’ (Switch & Sinden Remix)
Bonzai – ‘I Did’
U2 – ‘Pop Muzik’ (PopMart Mix)
The Fontaines – ‘Winter In The Sun’
L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’
Sub Motion – ‘Soccer Mom’
The Avalanches – ‘Subways’
Primal Scream – ‘Kowalski’
OCHO – ‘Vines’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Exploration’ (Falco Benz Remix)
Danny Brown (feat: B-Real) – ‘Get Hi’
Cypress Hill – ‘Insane In The Brain’
Prophets Of Rage – ‘Prophets Of Rage’
Otherkin – ‘Bad Advice’
Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’
Hour 2:
Pugwash – ‘The Perfect Summer’
Lamb – ‘Illumina’
Paul Thomas Saunders – ‘I’ll Come Running’
Air (feat: Jason Falkner) – ‘Radio #1’
Graham Mitchell – ‘Maria Browne’
The Cure – ‘Close To Me’
Public Service Broadcasting (feat: James Dean Bradfield) – ‘Turn No More’
Mundy – ‘To You I Bestow’
Cornelius – ‘The Rain Song’
Fehdah – ‘Money’
Pixies live at the Paleo Festival:
‘Here Comes Your Man’
‘Mr Grieves’
‘Where Is My Mind’
Tricky – ‘The Only Way’