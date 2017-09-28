Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, September 28

Ghostpoet – ‘Immigrant Boogie’

Santigold – ‘You’ll Find A Way’ (Switch & Sinden Remix)

Bonzai – ‘I Did’

U2 – ‘Pop Muzik’ (PopMart Mix)

The Fontaines – ‘Winter In The Sun’

L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’

Sub Motion – ‘Soccer Mom’

The Avalanches – ‘Subways’

Primal Scream – ‘Kowalski’

OCHO – ‘Vines’

Roisin Murphy – ‘Exploration’ (Falco Benz Remix)

Danny Brown (feat: B-Real) – ‘Get Hi’

Cypress Hill – ‘Insane In The Brain’

Prophets Of Rage – ‘Prophets Of Rage’

Otherkin – ‘Bad Advice’

Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’

Hour 2:

Pugwash – ‘The Perfect Summer’

Lamb – ‘Illumina’

Paul Thomas Saunders – ‘I’ll Come Running’

Air (feat: Jason Falkner) – ‘Radio #1’

Graham Mitchell – ‘Maria Browne’

The Cure – ‘Close To Me’

Public Service Broadcasting (feat: James Dean Bradfield) – ‘Turn No More’

Mundy – ‘To You I Bestow’

Cornelius – ‘The Rain Song’

Fehdah – ‘Money’

Pixies live at the Paleo Festival:

‘Here Comes Your Man’

‘Mr Grieves’

‘Where Is My Mind’

Tricky – ‘The Only Way’