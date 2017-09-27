Watch: Stormzy’s new short film ‘Gang Signs and Prayer’
Last night Stormzy debuted a brand new short film called ‘Gang Signs & Prayer,’ co-produced by magazine The FADER and Somesuch.
The 16 minutes chronicles the MC’s upbringing with narrative scenes and performance of songs from his debut album of the same name.
In it he says, “Young youts like myself, that grow up in the hood, we often don’t know that we are actually the masters of our own destiny,” …“There are so many things that steer us in the wrong direction however, we decide what happens in our own lives and like my album, I endeavored for this film to portray just that. Derived from my album Gang Signs & Prayer, and written and directed by the legend that is Rollo, I’ll let the visual do the talking.”
