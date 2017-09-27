Watch: Stormzy’s new short film ‘Gang Signs and Prayer’

Last night Stormzy debuted a brand new short film called ‘Gang Signs & Prayer,’ co-produced by magazine The FADER and Somesuch.

The 16 minutes chronicles the MC’s upbringing with narrative scenes and performance of songs from his debut album of the same name.

In it he says, “Young ​youts ​like ​myself, ​that ​grow ​up ​in ​the ​hood, ​we ​often ​don’t ​know ​that ​we ​are ​actually ​the masters ​of ​our ​own ​destiny,” …“There ​are ​so ​many ​things ​that ​steer ​us ​in the ​wrong direction ​however, ​we ​decide ​what ​happens ​in ​our ​own ​lives ​and ​like ​my ​album, ​I endeavored for ​this ​film ​to ​portray ​just ​that. ​Derived ​from ​my ​album ​Gang ​Signs ​& ​Prayer, and ​written ​and directed ​by ​the ​legend ​that ​is ​Rollo, ​I’ll ​let ​the ​visual ​do ​the ​talking.”

Check it out below…