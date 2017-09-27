How much Frances Bean earns from dad Kurt Cobain’s music…
Documents obtained by website The Blast allegedly reveal how much Frances Bean receives from the estate of her father, late Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain.
Court papers say the 24 year old earns more than 95,000 US dollars a month from his publicity rights and she is worth around 11.3 million US dollars. The reason for this information being released is due to an ongoing divorce proceeding against her estranged husband Isaiah Silva.
