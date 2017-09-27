Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 27
Foo Fighters – ‘Times Like These’
Fangclub – ‘Common Ground’
Goldfrapp – ‘Ride A White Horse’
PINS – ‘Serve The Rich’
Kate Tempest – ‘Whoops’
Kate Tempest – ‘Lonely Daze’
Petite Noir – ‘Noirse’
Shookrah – ‘Gerascophobia’ (Auxiliary Phoenix Remix)
Prince & The New Power Generation – ‘Get Off’
NEOMADiC – ‘Languid Flowz’
Saul Williams – ‘Talk To Strangers’
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip – ‘Thou Shalt Always Kill’
Otherkin – ‘Enabler’
The Sultans – ‘Mescaline’
Montauk Hotel – ‘Black Dress’
Hour 2:
Sofi Tukker (feat: NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno) – ‘Best Friend’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Sublime – ‘What I Got’
All Tvvins – ‘Anything’
That Petrol Emotion – ‘Sensitize’
Stag – ‘The Bedazzler’
Mundy – ‘Pardon Me’
Mundy interview
Mundy – ‘Sisters’
John Grant – ‘Pale Green Ghosts’
Tricky (feat: Francesca Belmonte) – ‘New Stole’
Tebi Rex x Elkin – ‘She Hated Love Songs II’
Cornelius – ‘Mellow Yellow Feel’