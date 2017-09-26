TLC cancel Metropolis appearance but get replaced with 4 new acts!

A press release sent by Metropolis has just announced that due to a back injury sustained by TLC’s T Boz they have been forced to reschedule their European Tour which included Metropolis Festival.

We wish T-Boz a speedy recovery, but due to this change Metropolis have now added four DJ’s to replace their spot. The legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff, Todd Terje, Denis Sulta and Mall Grab will now be performing at this years festival in the RDS, Dublin on Saturday the 28th and Sunday the 29th of October.

A statement from the festival about refunds: For those of you who bought Sunday tickets especially to see TLC, you can get a full refund from Ticketmaster.

All is not lost!

Tickets on sale here:

Check out the new line-up below:

OPENING CONCERT – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH

LEFTFIELD PERFORMING LEFTISM

DEATH IN VEGAS – FJAAK (LIVE) – MIX & FAIRBANKS

SEANY B – ORANGE TREE EDITS – PAPA LOU – TARA STEWART

BANK HOLIDAY SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29TH

RICHIE HAWTIN – TODD TERJE – JUNGLE

DJ JAZZY JEFF – ADAM BEYER – MOUNT KIMBIE

DENIS SULTA – MALL GRAB – JEREMEY UNDERGROUND

BONZAI – KRYSTAL KLEAR – PEGGY GOU – OR:LA

NEW JACKSON – BOOKA BRASS – DJ DEECE – MANGO & MATHMAN

ELLLL – TRINITY ORCHESTRA – LONG ISLAND SOUND – DAIRE CAROLAN JACK THOMPSON – SEANY B – DAN STRITCH – HIDDEN FLUX – SARAH MOONEY