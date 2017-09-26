TLC cancel Metropolis appearance but get replaced with 4 new acts!
A press release sent by Metropolis has just announced that due to a back injury sustained by TLC’s T Boz they have been forced to reschedule their European Tour which included Metropolis Festival.
We wish T-Boz a speedy recovery, but due to this change Metropolis have now added four DJ’s to replace their spot. The legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff, Todd Terje, Denis Sulta and Mall Grab will now be performing at this years festival in the RDS, Dublin on Saturday the 28th and Sunday the 29th of October.
A statement from the festival about refunds: For those of you who bought Sunday tickets especially to see TLC, you can get a full refund from Ticketmaster.
All is not lost!
Check out the new line-up below:
OPENING CONCERT – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH
LEFTFIELD PERFORMING LEFTISM
DEATH IN VEGAS – FJAAK (LIVE) – MIX & FAIRBANKS
SEANY B – ORANGE TREE EDITS – PAPA LOU – TARA STEWART
BANK HOLIDAY SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29TH
RICHIE HAWTIN – TODD TERJE – JUNGLE
DJ JAZZY JEFF – ADAM BEYER – MOUNT KIMBIE
DENIS SULTA – MALL GRAB – JEREMEY UNDERGROUND
BONZAI – KRYSTAL KLEAR – PEGGY GOU – OR:LA
NEW JACKSON – BOOKA BRASS – DJ DEECE – MANGO & MATHMAN
ELLLL – TRINITY ORCHESTRA – LONG ISLAND SOUND – DAIRE CAROLAN JACK THOMPSON – SEANY B – DAN STRITCH – HIDDEN FLUX – SARAH MOONEY