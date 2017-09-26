Noel Gallagher is getting rid of his gear he used in Oasis

If you’re a super fan of Oasis then this will be music to your ears (eyes)…

Noel Gallagher is selling loads of instruments used by the band like special custom amps, guitars and more.

On the sale Gallagher said “When you’ve been playing as long as I have, you tend to amass a huge amount of gear, and it’s not doing me or anyone else any good if it’s just sitting around.”

The collection is going up for sale from the 2nd of October on a website called Reverb.