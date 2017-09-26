Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, September 26
Warpaint – ‘New Song’ (Mike D Remix)
Beastie Boys – ‘Sure Shot’
Tricky (featTerra Lopez) – Armor’
SYLK – ‘Cigarettes & Sex’
BARQ – ‘Optimus Prime’
Mundy – ‘Gin & Tonic Sky’
Otherkin – ‘’89’
Lamb – ‘Gorecki’
Andy Barlow interview
Lamb – ‘Angelica’
U2 Vs Kygo – ‘Ypu’re The Best Thing About Me’
Cornelius – ‘In A Dream’
Hour 2:
Fight Like Apes – ‘Lend Me Your Face’
The Fontaines – ‘Liberty Belle’
Funeral Suits – ‘Colour Fade’
Jafaris – ‘If You Love Me’
Sleep Thieves – ‘Is This Ready?’
Angela Dorgan interview
Bokito – ‘Aloof’
Soule – ‘Troublemaker’
Hozier – ‘Take Me To Church’
Noise Control (feat: Shahin Badar) – ‘Take It’
Bantum – Back & Forth:
‘Glish’
‘Feel Your Rhythm’ (feat: Senita & Rusangano Family) (Daithi Remix)
‘Oh My Days’ (feat: Eimear O’Donovan)
Take It’ (feat: Loah)