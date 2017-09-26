Sound of the Nation

Cardi B makes history with a #1 record

Cardi B makes history with a #1 record

We’re chuffed for the former Love in Hip Hop star because she’s sound and gas.

American rapper Cardi B has made history by becoming the 2nd solo female rapper to nab a #1 record with her song Bodack Yellow in the Billboard charts since Lauryn Hill’s 1998 single Doo (Wop That Thing).

Some of her idols like Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj and more have all sent their congratulations.

 

Now, let’s just pray she releases another banger please god!

 