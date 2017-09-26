Cardi B makes history with a #1 record

We’re chuffed for the former Love in Hip Hop star because she’s sound and gas.

American rapper Cardi B has made history by becoming the 2nd solo female rapper to nab a #1 record with her song Bodack Yellow in the Billboard charts since Lauryn Hill’s 1998 single Doo (Wop That Thing).

Some of her idols like Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj and more have all sent their congratulations.

Congratulations @iamcardib for having a #1 record in the country that's not as easy as it seem this huge🙌🏾 May u have continued blessings🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 25, 2017

Congratulations to my baby cakes @iamcardib I always knew this day would come and I am so happy and proud of U! Keep killin it baby! U deserve every bit of it 💋❤️🙌🏽💪🏽😎🍾🥂#bodakyellow #cardib #myday1 A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017

Now, let’s just pray she releases another banger please god!