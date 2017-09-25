SEE THE FOO FIGHTERS LIVE IN CALI!

All this week, Tracy Clifford wants to send you to sunny California, to see one of the worlds great rock bands! 😍

The Foo Fighters are playing at CalJam on Oct 7th. It’s at the Glen Helen Ampitheatre, in San Bernadino, California, Americas largest outdoor Ampitheatre. Not only will The Foo Fighters top the bill, but there’s also a FF museum with lots of amazing memorabilia.

You’ll fly with Aer Lingus to Los Angeles, spend a couple of nights at a top LA Hotel, and we’ll even throw in some spending money.

Terms and Conditions: